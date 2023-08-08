Gov. Healey to unveil plan for state shelter system as more migrants, families seek help

As pressure mounts on the Commonwealth's shelter resources, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday with an announcement about the emergency shelter system.

Gov. Healey will be speaking alongside Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, as well as other officials, providers and advocates.

Shelters, hospitals and social workers have been sounding the alarm over the growing number of families who need help in Massachusetts, including many migrants seeking a new life in the United States and in Massachusetts.

More and more organizations and communities say they are overwhelmed by the number of families in Massachusetts' shelter system.

The number of families housed in the state shelter system, including hotels and motels that have been converted to shelters, has nearly doubled in the past year. As of Aug. 6 of this year, there were 5,527 families in state shelters, an increase from the approximate 3,100 families one year ago.

"Really we’re dealing with a humanitarian crisis in terms of just the number of folks needing shelter," CEO of Heading Home Danielle Ferrier said. "And so I think in many ways it feels more like disaster relief at that point of we just need more troops out here with us.”

Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois says his office is investigating the flights of migrants to Martha's Vineyard under the order of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, also announcing his support for those urging the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate.

Social and healthcare workers have been calling on Gov. Healey to declare a state of emergency in order to tap into federal funds and access additional housing.

The problem has become so dire that migrants and their families have been sleeping on hospital floors and emergency rooms, at the airport and even the streets.

At around the same time as the governor's announcement, a group of migrant advocates and social workers plans to hold a rally at the State House demanding action.

Tuesday's news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.