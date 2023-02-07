Local

Brookline

Distracted by Facebook, Driver Crashes Through Fence Onto Green Line Tracks

By Asher Klein

A damaged SUV on Green Line tracks in Brookline, Massachusetts, early on the morning of Feb. 7, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A driver distracted by Facebook crashed through a fence and onto Green Line tracks in Brookline, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning, police said.

Their Jeep ended up with damage to its front and side after the 4 a.m. crash on Beacon Street at Strathmore Road near the Cleveland Circle stop, according to images shared by the MBTA Transit Police Tuesday.

The driver was scrolling through their Facebook feed, police said.

Police will seek to bring charges against the driver; officials didn't say if they were hurt.

It's the second SUV to crash onto Green Line tracks in two days.

A driver sped through a red light in Boston Monday morning at midnight, crashed into a traffic pole and "somehow landed on" the tracks at the Museum of Fine Arts stop, police said. No one was hurt.

Officers will seek to charge the driver with charges including speeding, police said.

This article tagged under:

Brooklinembtagreen lineMBTA Transit Police
