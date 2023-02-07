Distracted by Facebook, Driver Crashes Through Fence Onto Green Line Tracks

A driver distracted by Facebook crashed through a fence and onto Green Line tracks in Brookline, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning, police said.

Their Jeep ended up with damage to its front and side after the 4 a.m. crash on Beacon Street at Strathmore Road near the Cleveland Circle stop, according to images shared by the MBTA Transit Police Tuesday.

The driver was scrolling through their Facebook feed, police said.

2/5 4AM operator scrolling through Facebook on their cellphone was distracted enough they crashed through protective fencing and onto the GL tracks at Beacon/Strathmore in Brookline. Charges will be sought. #MBTA pic.twitter.com/Cne3KwEsMC — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 7, 2023

Police will seek to bring charges against the driver; officials didn't say if they were hurt.

It's the second SUV to crash onto Green Line tracks in two days.

A driver sped through a red light in Boston Monday morning at midnight, crashed into a traffic pole and "somehow landed on" the tracks at the Museum of Fine Arts stop, police said. No one was hurt.

Officers will seek to charge the driver with charges including speeding, police said.