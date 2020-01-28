Grogan to Step Down as Boston Foundation CEO

Paul Grogan, president and CEO of one of the largest charitable foundations in Massachusetts, has announced that he will step down from the Boston Foundation "in the coming months."

The foundation’s board chair, Sandy Edgerley, will conduct a search for a successor, and he will remain in his post during that time, Grogan wrote in an email sent early Tuesday morning. He has been president since 2001.

"For close to 20 years, my work at the Boston Foundation has been a tremendously rewarding experience," he wrote. "The decision has been difficult, but ... I believe that now is the time to pass the baton to new leadership and focus my energies on new challenges."

