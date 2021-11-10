Local

Maine

Hand Recount in Maine City Council Race Ended by Random Draw

Brandon Mazer and Roberto Rodriguez were the top two finishers in a Portland City Council race that was supposed to be determined via ranked choice voting

A red sign reading "vote: photo ID required"
Shutterstock

A City Council race in Maine’s largest city that was decided via a random drawing has moved onto its next low tech phase, a hand recount.

Brandon Mazer and Roberto Rodriguez were the top two finishers in a Portland City Council race that was supposed to be determined via ranked choice voting. However, when the ranked ballots were counted, the two candidates tied at 8,529 votes.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The city then named Mazer the winner when his name was picked out of a bowl in a drawing outside City Hall on Nov. 3. More than 21,000 ballots are now being recounted by hand because Rodriguez has requested the recount, the Portland Press Herald reported on Tuesday.

The count began on Tuesday morning and is expected to take one or two days. The random drawing that occurred last week was required by the city’s charter.

More Maine stories

Maine 20 hours ago

Extremely Rare Cotton Candy-Colored Lobster Caught in Maine

coronavirus Nov 9

Now May Be the Time to Book Your Snow Plow Contractor in Maine. Here's Why.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineelectionsCity CouncilPortland City Council
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us