New Hampshire

Teen killed, 4 others seriously injured in NH crash

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

An 18-year-old was killed and four others were seriously injured in a crash in Meredith, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

Meredith police told the Union Leader that Hannah Chaignot, of Meredith, was killed in the two-car crash on Daniel Webster Highway shortly before 6:30 p.m. She was a passenger in a Pontiac G6 that collided with a Subaru Outback.

The driver and a 13-year-old passenger in the Pontiac and the driver and a passenger in the Subaru suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

