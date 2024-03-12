Harmony Montgomery declared legally dead by NH court order

A New Hampshire judge has ruled that Harmony Montgomery, the 5-year-old girl killed by her father, is legally dead and appointed her mother to administer her estate.

While her father, Adam Montgomery, was found guilty of second-degree murder in Harmony's killing, since her body was never found, she had never been declared dead.

The ruling will allow Crystal Sorey, Harmony's mother, move forward with a wrongful death lawsuit.

Sorey was in Nashua District Court Monday for the hearing over her request; Adam Montgomery was not.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Crystal Sorey, the mother of Harmony Montgomery, appeared in court Monday to ask the state to declare her daughter legally dead. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.