Harmony Montgomery's mother to ask state to declare her daughter legally dead

Crystal Sorey, the mother of Harmony Montgomery, will appear in court Monday to ask the state to declare her daughter legally dead.

The probate hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Nashua District Court in front of Judge Beth Kissinger.

Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, was convicted last month of killing his 5-year-old daughter in 2019 even though her body has never been found. He has refused transport for Monday's hearing but may appear virtually.

Adam Montgomery has been found guilty on all charges, including the murder of his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery. The verdict marks the end of a long chapter in the gruesome crime. Prosecutors say Adam killed Harmony in 2019 for having several bathroom accidents in the car that the family had been living in and then hid her body. Harmony's body has never been found. Adam faces up to life in prison. His sentencing hearing is set for this spring.

Since Harmony's body was never found, she has never been declared dead.

At Monday's hearing Sorey is also expected to ask the court to name her as the head of her daughter's estate, according to Court TV. Right now both she and Adam Montgomery are listed as Harmony's heirs.

Sorey told the Union Leader she wants Harmony to be declared legally dead so she can file a wrongful death lawsuit on her daughter's behalf.