Harvard, MIT threaten to suspend student protesters

College campuses in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are at odds as student protesters ramp up their demonstrations.

School officials at Harvard University and MIT are threatening to take action against those involved in the protests.

On the MIT campus, an encampment set up on the Kresge Lawn, which is just off of Massachusetts Avenue. A stark difference from Monday, when the encampment was clear after school leaders handed the protesters a notice to vacate.

Protesters jumped on and over barricades that were set up and stormed back into the area to recapture their encampment.

Pro-Palestinian protesters marched to the home of Harvard University's interim president Monday evening.

On Massachusetts Avenue, dozens of high school students took to the street in support of the pro-Palestinian protesters at MIT, closing down the busy roadway for several hours.

This was the result of negotiations between a student led Palestinian group at MIT and the school, with leaders saying in the end that "it quickly became clear that their primary demand had not changed and that we would not be able to reach an agreement."

Meanwhile on Harvard's campus, protests continued, and a group marched to the school's interim president's home, but he wasn't there.

And just like at MIT, the protesters there made it clear they're not taking down the encampments until their school addresses their demands.