‘Hazardous material' discovered at playground in western Mass. town

Fire officials assured people there is not a threat to the public, but police are urging anyone who saw suspicious activity to come forward

By Matt Fortin

A playground at a park in western Massachusetts has been shutdown until further notice after the discovery of what fire officials have described as an "unknown hazardous material."

The Longmeadow Fire Department said that on Sunday morning, the unknown hazardous material was found on the playground structure at Bliss Park. Massachusetts State Police, Longmeadow police and fire, as well as the local department of public works responded to conduct an investigation.

The playground was closed down until further notice.

Police have urged the public in the area of the park to report to police anything suspicious they may have witnessed, and also review their outdoor cameras.

Fire officials said there was no threat to the public, and more information would be released when it's available.

