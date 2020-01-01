‘Heartbroken’: Father Wants Answers After 2-Year-Old Daughter’s Death

The father of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive early Saturday morning at a Massachusetts home says he is heartbroken as authorities continue to investigate the toddler's death.

In online messages to NBC10 Boston, Chris Farrell describes his daughter Lyric as sweet and smart.

In home videos, the toddler's energy was infectious.

One video shows Lyric jumping up and down with her dad laughing in the background. In another, Farrell is seen kissing his daughter on the cheek as she giggles.

But now, Farrell is trying to figure out why his daughter's life ended at just two years old.

According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, the 2-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a Whitman apartment just after midnight Saturday.

She was taken to Brockton Hospital before being transferred by medical helicopter to Boston Children's Hospital where she was later declared brain dead and taken off life support on Tuesday afternoon, prosecutors said.

Lyric was staying in the Washington Street apartment where she was found with her birth mother, according to Farrell.

He says he had previously reported Lyric's birth mother to the Department of Children and Families for being violent.

According to Farrell, Lyric was in DCF custody for about 14 months before being given back to her birth mother.

"(DCF) dropped the ball badly," Farrell said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still determining the manner and cause of Lyric's death.

State and local police have been investigating the case since the toddler was removed from the home on Saturday.