SUV crashes into Merrimack River in Lowell, driver escapes serious injury

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Pawtucket Boulevard

By Marc Fortier

A motorist escaped serious injury when they crashed their vehicle into the Merrimack River in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Lowell police said they responded to a call shortly after 7:30 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash on outer Pawtucket Boulevard, which runs along the north side of the river. The involved vehicle was located in the river, with a lone adult male occupant still inside.

Aerial footage from the scene showed what looked like an SUV on its side in the water a short distance from shore.

Members of the Lowell Fire Department deployed a boat and got the occupant out of his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK, police said. His name was not released.

No other vehicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation by Lowell police.

