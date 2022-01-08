Helping the Homeless Is Platform of NH's New ‘Kid Governor'

An elementary school pupil from Plaistow is going to be the next "Kid Governor" in New Hampshire.

Charlotte Cotti of Pollard Elementary School ran on a platform to address the problem of helping the homeless.

She is scheduled to be inaugurated Monday and will serve a one-year term.

"If we can change poverty and homelessness, we can change lives," she said in her campaign video that emphasizes raising money and collecting items for homeless shelters and food pantries across the state, conducting a toy drive for homeless children, and creating a video to show how homeless people are suffering.

She succeeds Charlie Olsen, of Auburn, who ran on a platform to address childhood depression.

The kid governor program is led by New Hampshire Civics and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.