Black History Month

Here Are 7 Ideas for Celebrating Black History Month in Boston

There are a number of events and celebrations planned around the city

By Matt Fortin

February is Black History Month, and there are many ways to recognize the month-long tribute to the achievements and struggles of African American people throughout the years in Boston.

Many of Boston's most famous institutions are holding events to help people celebrate the observance. Here's a few places that offer ways to celebrate Black History Month 2023.

  • Perspectives on Hear Me Now — During this event on Feb.1, attendees will get a preview and some insight into an exhibit coming next month to the Museum of Fine Arts that will showcase the work of Black potters in the 19th century South.
  • Boston Public Library: The Boston Public Library is holding events that celebrate Black History Month nearly everyday in February, including history lectures, movie viewings, trivia challenges and more.
  • Museum of Science — The Museum of Science is recognizing Black History Month for all of February, and will feature a number of activities and presentations during the first weekend of the month.
  • Black Heritage Trail — Although in-person tours are only held in the summertime, you can still take a virtual, self-guided tour this month to learn about Black history on Beacon Hill.

