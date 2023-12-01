Here's what's brewing in Boston for the 250th anniversary of the Tea Party

Dec. 16 will mark 250 years since a group of American colonists dumped 342 chests of tea into Boston Harbor, helping to ignite the Revolutionary War.

The Boston Tea Party is considered one of the most influential events in American history, and there are plenty of events this month to celebrate what John Adams once called the "most magnificent Movement of all."

PEMBROKE AND THE BOSTON TEA PARTY

On Dec. 9, the Pembroke Historical Society and the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum will "celebrate" the connection Pembroke, Massachusetts, had with the Boston Tea Party. The event starts at 11 a.m. and it's free to the public.

This December will mark the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, one of the most influential events in American history. The anniversary will be marked in a 'revolutionary' way. Evan O'Brien, Creative Director of Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum, explains what people can expect.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

FANEUIL HALL ON DEC. 16

The 250th Boston Tea Party Anniversary and Reenactment will take you through the years of the Boston Tea Party. This event runs from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. While this event is sold out, screens will be placed outside Faneuil Hall for the public to watch the presentation.

DOWTOWN CROSSING ON DEC. 16

People will gather outside the Old South Meeting House as the town crier brings "news to the street." The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

OLD SOUTH MEETING HOUSE ON DEC. 16

From 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., a reenactment of the Meeting of the Body of People will take place at the Old South Meeting House. This event is sold out.

Following this event, the public can march from Old South Meeting House to the Harborwalk, where "Griffin's Wharf once stood."

December 16th will mark 250 years since the Boston Tea Party. There will be plenty of commemorative events and activities to celebrate this anniversary. After learning a few facts about the historic event, Hannah heads to Sam Adams Taproom to learn more about a special brew made for the celebration.

ATLANTIC WHARF ON DEC. 16

Dumping of the tea! That's what the Sons of Liberty will reenact in the same location where the Boston Tea Party happened 250 years ago. This event is free, but seating is on a first-come-first served basis.

ARMY-NAVY GAME TO HONOR BOSTON TEA PARTY

As Massachusetts gets ready for the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the USAA is not only honoring "America's Game," but it's also bringing a 374-pound bag of tea to Boston's historic sites.

The giant tea bag will be unveiled on Dec. 6 in Charlestown, Massachusetts, before it makes its way to Boston during the Patriots Games parade (Dec. 8). The 374-pound bag of tea will later be donated to the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum for their celebration on Dec. 16.

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE EVENTS ON DEC. 17

To remember the Boston Tea Party at 250, National Parks of Boston at the Great Hall in Faneuil Hall will reenact the Destruction of the Tea and 1873 Women's Tea Party. Click here for more information on the events.