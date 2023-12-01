There's a Boston Tea Party beer — and no taxation on this fermentation

To honor founding father Samuel Adams leading the Boston Tea Party 250 years ago, setting in motion the American Revolution, the brewery named in his honor is offering a special beer with a couple of unique twists.

Beermaker Samuel Adams has developed a historically sourced green tea pale ale to mark the anniversary — and since the Dec. 16 raid was done in the name of ending "taxation without representation," the company is selling the beer without tax, a representative told NBC10 Boston.

"Green Tea Pale Ale is brewed with Singhlo Green Tea, a strain thrown overboard during the Boston Tea Party and features notes of chestnuts and fresh autumn leaves," Samuel Adams (the brewery) said in a news release.

Via Library of Congress An 1846 print depicting the Boston Tea Party.

Samuel Adams Handout images of Sam Adams' green tea pale ale

Fans of Samuel Adams (the early American patriot) and his Sons of Liberty won't be able to try the 6.5% ABV beer anywhere. They'll need to head to the brewery's headquarters in Jamaica Plain or its taproom in downtown Boston to get a taste.

The specialty beer is just one of the ways that Boston will be marking 250 years since the Sons of Liberty snuck onboard several ships in the harbor and dumped thousands of pounds of tea into the water to call attention to taxes the colonists would be forced to pay when the cargo was unloaded, though they had no say in how they were governed.