High-Capacity COVID Testing Clinic Opens in Roxbury

A new high capacity COVID-19 testing site opens in Roxbury Tuesday.

The free walk-in testing site opens Tuesday morning inside the Bolling Building on Washington Street, right near Nubian Square. The clinic will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CIC Health will run the clinic, with self-administered PCR tests available. Results generally come back within 24 hours. The site, launched the Boston Public Health Commission and Mayor Michelle Wu’s office, is part of the Wu's attempt to make testing more accessible to residents.

Wu also issued a city-wide vaccine mandate, which took effect over the weekend. The mandate, which took effect on Saturday, requires anyone 12 and older to prove that they’ve had at least one shot to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and other entertainment venues.

As Boston's new indoor vaccine mandate went into effect on Saturday, Mayor Michelle Wu spoke to reporters about it and took questions.

The Bolling Building clinic is the third stand alone testing site set up by the Boston Public Health Commission.

The other two locations are the Cole Community Center in Jamaica Plain and the West End House in Allston. Two additional free, walk-in COVID testing sites will open soon in Dorchester and Mattapan.