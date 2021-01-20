‘History in the Making': Mass. Politicians React to Biden-Harris Inauguration

State and city officials in Massachusetts took to Twitter to celebrate the ascension of now-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris into the nation's highest offices Wednesday.

In an historic ceremony of firsts, Harris was sworn in as the nation's first female, first Black and first Asian American vice president. The former U.S. senator from California is now highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

Boston City Council President Kim Janey, who is poised to become Boston's first female mayor and first Black mayor, posted that Biden and Harris' call for unity and justice "has me in my feelings."

History in the making! First woman, first African American & first Indian American as VP and @POTUS calling for unity, healing & justice has me in my feelings. 🙏🏽#Inauguration2021 Thank you, President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/VSTQFzx7VO — Kim Janey (@Kim_Janey) January 20, 2021

Janey, 56, could soon take on the title of mayor after incumbent Marty Walsh was formally announced as Biden's nominee for labor secretary. Walsh wrote that he was "honored, moved and so proud," to watch the inauguration Wednesday in what he called a "moment of healing," for the country.

Honored, moved, and so proud to witness this historic inauguration and moment of healing for our nation. https://t.co/g6qap6bkUD — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) January 20, 2021

The position has attracted a diverse pool of candidates, including City Councilors Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu, as well as Boston health and human services chief Marty Martinez and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, who have both said publicly that they are considering runs.

Wu posted ahead of the inauguration that she and her family were prepared to watch the day's events and expressed hope for the days ahead.

Campbell wrote that, when talking to her three-year-old child about the meaning of the historic day, the message was interpreted as though Harris were a member of the Campbell family and was asked when the vice president might come to Boston for a visit.

Started the day talking to my 3 yr old about what this days means. The joy, pride, and hope I feel that this Black, South Asian daughter of immigrants & HBCU grad will be our VP is boundless. So much that Alexander seems to think she’s family & asked “when’s she coming to visit?” pic.twitter.com/gm0nz7vPvz — Andrea J. Campbell (@andreaforboston) January 20, 2021

If Walsh is confirmed and resigns before March 5, municipal rules would require a special election for voters to choose a new mayor. Janey would serve as acting mayor in the meantime.

Janey and other officials praised 22-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who was selected to read her poem "The Hill We Climb," at the inauguration. Attorney General Maura Healey, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins were among those to express awe for Gorman.

Amanda Gorman – you are incredible. Thank you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/P3B0kI6Lv5 — Maura Healey (@maura_healey) January 20, 2021

“If we merge mercy with might

And might with right

Then love becomes our legacy

And change our children’s birthright.”



In awe of @TheAmandaGorman and hopeful for the next generation. https://t.co/vW9fbtLg32 — DA Rachael Rollins (@DARollins) January 20, 2021

State leaders including Gov. Charlie Baker and U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey offered their congratulations and expressed excitement about working with the incoming administration.

.@MassLtGov and I congratulate President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris on their inauguration today.



We wish them and their families all the best, and look forward to partnering with the new administration on behalf of the people of Massachusetts. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris, and to everyone who’s helped turn the page and make history today! Now, we’ve got a new chance to build a country that works for everyone—and we’ve got to seize that opportunity. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 20, 2021

Today we celebrate the first woman and the first person of color to serve as vice president. @VP Kamala Harris has shown us all what strong and determined leadership looks like and given little girls around the world an example of what they can achieve. https://t.co/QGefBGXNtx — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) January 20, 2021

Multiple members of the congressional delegation from Massachusetts were in the nation's capital for the event Wedensday, including U.S. Representatives Richard Neal, Katherine Clark, Stephen Lynch, Jim McGovern recently-elected Jake Auchincloss.

I’ve been to every inauguration since being elected to Congress.



Today, Lisa and I are proud to usher in a bright new day for America with the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/1Blk1Hcs2o — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) January 20, 2021

Weeks after a white supremacist mob tried to stage an insurrection, we're going to watch the first Latina Justice of the Supreme Court swear in the first African American woman to be Vice President. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/CGc7h5CH7a — Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) January 20, 2021

Other members of the Massachusetts Delegation echoed the sentiments of their colleagues, including U.S. Representatives Lori Trahan and Seth Moulton.

.@JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris couldn't have been clearer: They will be leaders for every American, regardless of their political affiliation or who they voted for.



That's what we need to end the divisiveness and begin the hard work to #BuildBackBetter. #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/fayI8G7FbD — Congresswoman Lori Trahan (@RepLoriTrahan) January 20, 2021