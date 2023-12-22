Bridgewater

Hit-and-run crash under investigation in Bridgewater

Investigators said the crash happened at the intersection of High and Hayward Streets around 6:30 p.m.

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Police in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, are investigating a hit-and-run Friday evening.

Investigators said they are looking for the driver of a red or orange Jeep Wrangler that was involved in a crash at the intersection of High and Hayward Streets around 6:30 p.m. Police said the crash was serious, but offered few additional details.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

