Person shot in police incident in Norwood, chief says

A person was wounded in a shooting involving police in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Friday, police said.

The shooting took place on Morse Street, according to Norwood Police Chief William Brooks. The suspect — it wasn't immediately clear what they were suspected of — was being flown to a hospital; no police officer was injured.

A large police presence was seen on Morse Street Friday.

Brooks said he expected more information to be released from prosecutors and police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Officer involved shooting Morse Street. No officers hit, suspect being medflighted. — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) December 22, 2023

Further info forthcoming from DA and NPD. Media stand by. — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) December 22, 2023

NBC10 Boston A medical helicopter at Norwood Airport on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.