Person shot in police incident in Norwood, chief says

No police officer was injured, Norwood Police Chief William Brooks said

By Asher Klein

Police at the scene of a shooting in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A person was wounded in a shooting involving police in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Friday, police said.

The shooting took place on Morse Street, according to Norwood Police Chief William Brooks. The suspect — it wasn't immediately clear what they were suspected of — was being flown to a hospital; no police officer was injured.

A large police presence was seen on Morse Street Friday.

Brooks said he expected more information to be released from prosecutors and police.

A medical helicopter at Norwood Airport on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
A medical helicopter at Norwood Airport on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

