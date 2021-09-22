It may have been the first day of fall, but Devonshire Street in downtown Boston skipped right to winter on Wednesday.

The street was transformed into a winter wonderland for a Hollywood movie that is putting everyone in the holiday spirit, whether they knew what was happening or not. Christmas decorations were up and fake snow covered the street.

The musical comedy responsible for the makeover is called "Spirited." The Apple TV production is a modern telling of "A Christmas Carol" featuring stars like Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.

It takes place in New York City, which is why there were New York taxi cabs parked on the street. There set also featured a fake New York Subway station.

94 days till Christmas. But one street in downtown Boston - it’s today! See you on set for @NBC10Boston tonight. pic.twitter.com/opWleUD2Yg — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) September 22, 2021

"It feels like I'm right there at 47th and Broadway," said Jazz Sing, who works in the area.

The stars were spotted by an Instagram user filming outside the Bell in Hand Tavern in Boston last week. Several people staying at a hotel on Devonshire Street also saw some of the cast performing Monday night.

"All the lights were going on and all the people were going by and it was so cool. We had no idea, but it was fun because we were in shorts walking in the snow," said Dolly DeSalvo, a tourist staying in the area.

The schedule for when the production will be filming has not been released, but signs in the area say they have permits through the end of September.