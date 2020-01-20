Holy Cross Community Grieves Loss of Rower

Students at Worcester's College of the Holy Cross are headed back to campus this week with heavy hearts.

Students and faculty are still mourning the loss of one of their own, after Grace Rett, a 20-year-old rower, was killed when her team's van crashed in Florida.

Rett was remembered as a role model who had a passion for life. She died just a day after her 20th birthday.

She was a tour guide at Holy Cross and worked in the school's sports media department as a camera operator. In December of 2019 Grace set the Indoor World Rowing record when she completed 62 hours and 3 seconds of continuous indoor rowing, according to her obituary.

In high school, she played cello in her school's orchestra, and sang in the chorus. She grew up in Uxbridge, Massachusetts and attended Marianapolis Preparatory School in Thompson, Connecticut.

Rett died when the van collided with a pickup truck. Several people are still in a Florida hospital, recovering from their injuries. One student-athlete, Paige Cohen, was released from the hospital this weekend.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m.