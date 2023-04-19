Local

Holyoke

Holyoke Police Seek Missing 17-Year-Old Girl

Holyoke Police Department

Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

The Holyoke Police Department said Wednesday that Alondra Roman-Franco had last been seen Sunday.

Authorities did not give a description of Roman-Franco or say what she was wearing when she was last seen, but they shared a photo of her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 413-536-6431.

