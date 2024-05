A home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, caught fire after it was struck by lightning during Wednesday's storm.

The fire occurred on Carriage Lane, the Duxbury Fire Department wrote on social media.

Last night, #DXFD firefighters responded to Carriage Ln for a reported structure fire. All off-duty firefighters were recalled to assist. DXFD Engine 2 with two firefighters, from our Ashdod Station, arrived on scene in three minutes.. pic.twitter.com/Vi4t8AUvYI — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) May 9, 2024

Firefighters battled the flames for about an hour, officials said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It wasn't immediately known if any injures were reported.