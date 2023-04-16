Wrong Turn? Car Ends Up in Water Off Duxbury Beach

Police in Duxbury, Massachusetts, responded to an unusual call this weekend for a car in the ocean off of Duxbury Beach.

Duxbury police shared a photo on social media Sunday showing the car partially submerged in the water at the west end of the bridge. Police said they were aware of the vehicle's odd parking spot and planned to remove the car once the tide went out.

Ironically, the photo shows the car came to a stop behind a posted sign that reads "NO PARKING BEYOND THIS SIGN."

We're assuming the driver missed that sign.

Local police had a little fun with replying to the department's Facebook post, too, with the Whitman Police Department joking, "Whatever the fine is, they will probably pay it in sand dollars."

Barnstable police chimed in with a sarcastic "Good job" gif.

Duxbury police did not say how the driver ended up out on the sand, in the water, or what fine they may be facing, if any.