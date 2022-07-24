Plymouth, Mass. Home Destroyed By Fire

A house in Plymouth, Massachusetts was destroyed Sunday morning, with damages totaling estimates of $725,000, according to authorities.

Fire officials say that the Plymouth fire department arrived at the home on 9 Overlook Circle around 6:30 a.m. The house was engulfed in flames by the time they arrived, but thankfully the family of three who lived there weren't home.

The Plymouth fire department requested reinforcements, and received assistance from the Kingston fire department along with help from Brewster Ambulance, said authorities.

Fire officials say they contained the blaze by 8 a.m., and no one was injured.

Authorities are still unsure of the cause of the fire.