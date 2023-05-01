Local

westport

Horsing Around: Pair of Horses Get Loose, Stroll Down State Highway in Westport

By Matt Fortin

Massachusetts State Police

It's definitely not something you see everyday on your morning commute into work.

Two horses caused a bit of a stir as they took a stroll down Route 88 in Westport, Massachusetts, on Monday morning before 8 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police said the horses somehow got loose from their stable, and then headed down the state highway.

By the time troopers got there to help, their owner had already gotten control of one of the horses. A state trooper was able to get a hold of the other one, before helping the owner to walk them back home.

Police seemed happy to help the owner capture his animals, who seemed to enjoy a little bit of horsing around.

