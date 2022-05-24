Hotel in Maine's Boothbay Harbor Destroyed in Massive Fire

A resort hotel in Maine's Boothbay Harbor was destroyed by a fire Monday night, drawing a huge response from firefighters across the region.

Photos showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the Beach Cove Waterfront Inn on Lakeview Road around 8:30 p.m. About 2,000 customers in the area lost electricity as firefighters battled the blaze, The Portland Press Herald reported.

Emergency officials notified residents in the area via reverse 911 to avoid the area. Some witnesses reported hearing explosions.

News Center Maine said the fire started on the second floor of the building. Propane tanks located nearby exploded, melting electrical and power lines.

#BREAKING: Massive fire in Boothbay Harbor. Emergency officials are urging the public to stay away from the area of Lakeview Road. @NEWSCENTERmaine



📸: James Newton pic.twitter.com/qFNdpWk0ZN — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) May 24, 2022

"It got leveled," witness Andrew Payson, who lives about five miles away, told the Press Herald. "I just can't get over it."

No injuries were reported.