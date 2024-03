How much snow did New England get overnight?

A storm hit New England overnight on Friday and is moving out of the region on Saturday, bringing winds, rain and in northern New England, snow.

Good morning! A treacherous weather day is expected today with heavy snow rates in the mountains and foothills, and a mixed bag of snow/sleet/freezing rain for the interior. Light winds today, but these increase overnight. Visit https://t.co/MQrn8fo7wl for the latest. #mewx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/VCMr5YnzAV — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) March 23, 2024

Here are the snow totals for New England so far:

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Mount Washington - 8 in

Carroll - 7.2 in

Northumberland - 6 in

Jefferson - 5.9 in

Sugar Hill - 5.5

Whitefield - 5 in

Freedom - 4.8 in

Lancaster - 3.9 in

Plymouth - 3.3 in

Pittsburgh - 3 in

Berlin - 3 in

Madison - 3 in

Hanover - 3 in

Canterbury - 1 in

VERMONT

Morgan - 10 in

Nashville - 8.8 in

Underhill - 8.3 in

Waterbury - 7.7 in

Eden - 7 in

Jericho - 6.8 in

Greensboro - 6.5 in

Warren - 6 in

Maidstone - 5.7 in

Sutton - 5.1 in

Corinth Corners - 5.1 in

Starksboro - 5 in

Cabot - 5 in

Johnson - 4.7 in

St. George - 4.6 in

Richmond - 4.5 in

Wheelock - 4.5 in

West Norwich - 4.4 in

Huntington - 4.3 in

North Calais - 4.3 in

Bristol - 4.3 in

Woodbury - 4.3 in

Plainfield - 4.2 in

Williston - 4.1 in

West Burke - 4 in

Smuggler's Notch - 4 in

Calais - 4 in

Groton - 4 in

Landgrove - 3.8 in

Lunenburg - 3.6 in

Marshfield - 3.5 in

Randolph - 3.5 in

Shrewsbury - 3.2 in

West Hartford - 3.1 in

Pittsford - 3 in

Island Pond - 3 in

Montgomery - 3 in

Westfield - 3 in

Waterbury Center - 3 in

West River - 3 in

Chelsea - 3 in

Colchester - 3 in

MAINE