Weather

How much snow fell in northern New England on Thursday?

Some areas of New Hampshire and Vermont saw over 2 inches

By Marc Fortier

Foto de una cinta metrica en la nieve
SHUTTERSTOCK

For most of Greater Boston, Thursday morning's snowfall was a miss. But some areas of northern New England saw accumulating snow for the first time this season.

The high (frozen) water mark for this area was 2.5 inches of snow, which some areas of Vermont and New Hampshire reported.

Here's a closer look at snowfall totals from around the region, according to the National Weather Service:

New Hampshire

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Dover: 2.5"

East Canterbury: 2"

Laconia: 2"

Union Village: 1.5"

Barrington: 1.5"

Northwood: 1.4"

Barnstead: 1"

Wolfeboro: 1"

Vermont

East St. Johnsbury: 2.4"

South Essex Center: 2.2"

Winooski: 2.2"

Essex Junction: 2.1"

Chittenden: 2"

Colchester: 2"

Thayer Beach: 2"

Burlington: 2"

South Burlington: 2"

Woodstock: 1.5"

West Burke: 1.5"

Hardwick: 1.5"

Malletts Bay: 1.5"

St. Albans: 1.1"

Ira: 1"

Rochester: 1"

Bridport: 1"

Newport: 1"

Newport Center: 1"

Franklin: 1"

Maine

Berwick: 1.8"

Kittery: 1"

More weather stories

forecast 5 hours ago

A little wintry mix for some Thursday morning, showers to follow

Boston Oct 19

Winter is coming. Here's how El Niño may affect Boston's weather

This article tagged under:

Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us