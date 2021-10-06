Human Remains Found in Weathersfield, Vt.

Human remains found Wednesday morning in Weathersfield, Vermont, are believed to belong to a woman who has been missing for several months, state police announced.

The remains were found as part of the Weathersfield Police Department's ongoing investigation into Tonia Bushway's disappearance. The 50-year-old Weathersfield resident has been missing since early July.

On Wednesday, the local police department requested the assistance of search and rescue teams from Vermont State Police and New England K9 to probe properties in the area of Bushway's home on Little Ascutney Road.

State police said New England K9 teams found the human remains around 9:45 a.m. on a parcel of land adjacent to Bushway's property.

Crime scene investigators responded and processed the area throughout the day. The on-scene investigation indicates that the remains are Bushway's, police said.

The remains will be brought to the chief medical examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, and to confirm identity.

Bushway's family reported her missing on July 13, and they told police that a friend of Bushway's told them that she was last seen at her residence about two weeks earlier, on July 2.

No further information was available.

State police are leading the death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Trooper Zachary Gauthier at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted online anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.