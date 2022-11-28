Hundreds Attend Holiday Ship Lighting at Martin's Park in Boston

Hundreds attended the official lighting of the ship Saturday night in Martin's Park in Boston's Seaport district.

More than 1,500 feet of blue and white lights are now shining bright in memory of Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was on hand for the holiday event and spoke to attendees, including Martin's parents, about how great it was to see people enjoying their time at the memorial park.

"We live in an incredible city," Wu said, "and this is a moment where we all need a little celebration and joy in our lives, so it's amazing to see so many families out and about just being together."

The family-friendly event lasted several hours and was complete with music, hot cocoa and caroling -- and Santa, of course, showed up to the nautical event by boat with onlookers in awe.

“It’s a special night for the neighborhood," Martin's dad Bill Richard said. "I think they're really thrilled to have something like this, and we’re happy to be able to give them something special for the holidays.”