Hurricane Idalia affecting flights at Logan Airport

As Hurricane Idalia barrels toward Florida, some flights to Florida from Logan Airport were canceled or delayed Tuesday, leaving passengers stranded or racing to book another flight to make it back home.

Passengers told NBC10 Boston they didn't take the storm too seriously until they saw it getting stronger. Now, many are nervous about their families and their pets back home.

Screens at Logal Airport were spotted with red and orange to mark the delayed and canceled flights to airports like Tampa, where the airport is closed ahead of the hurricane.

“Like I want to get home and get my pets get everything I need I brought two days of like work clothes, you know? I don’t even have clothes to be stuck anywhere," Reema Raddar, who lives in Florida, told NBC10 Boston.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Tampa International Airport shut down Tuesday, with all flights suspended as of 12:01 a.m. It isn't expected to open back up until Thursday morning, with high winds and flooding expected across the state.

Logan Airport put out a weather advisory ahead of the storm warning passengers traveling to Florida and the southern coast to check the status of their flights before coming to the airport. The storm is also threatening Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

For the latest on the hurricane, click here.