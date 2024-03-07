Hyannis man involved in standoff due in court

The man accused of shooting at officers during a SWAT standoff on Cape Cod is due in court Thursday.

Justin Moreira, 30, is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

Barnstable police said they received a call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, saying Moreira was allegedly holding his mother at knifepoint at home on St. Francis Circle. Several family members escaped out of a window, police said.

Moreira, police said, fired at the SWAT team's ballistic vehicle for almost eight hours, forcing neighbors to evacuate.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I heard it from my room then they knocked on the door and told us to get out," said Isack Gomes, who lives nearby.

This isn't the 30-year-old's first encounter with police. Back in 2022, he was arrested after allegedly threatening a shooting at an unnamed school.