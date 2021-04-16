Van Catches Fire After Hydroplaning Causes Crash on Maine Turnpike

Snow and rain made for challenging driving conditions in Maine Friday morning, resulting in at least three crashes on the Maine Turnpike due to hydroplaning, authorities said.

All three crashes occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. and were responded to by Maine State Police.

A van hydroplaned while headed south near the mile 15 marker in Ogunquit and crashed into a guardrail, causing the fuel tank to rupture and catch fire.

The driver was uninjured and there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

State police are urging drivers to reduce speeds and make sure their tires are in good condition.