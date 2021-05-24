In-Home COVID Vaccine Program Expands in Mass. Monday

Qualifying criteria for the in-home coronavirus vaccine program in Massachusetts changes Monday to include anyone who has trouble getting to a vaccination site.

The Baker Administration announced the expansion of the state’s Homebound Vaccination Program on Friday to support in-home vaccinations for all eligible residents who are unable to get to a vaccine site.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gov. Charlie Baker launched the Homebound Vaccination on March 29 for people who met specific federal criteria, such has requiring significant supports to leave the home for a medical appointment. Beginning May 24, anyone who has trouble getting to a vaccine site is eligible for the homebound program.

The Homebound program primarily uses the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which would only require one visit to a person’s home. Pfizer vaccines are available for 12-17 years old who are homebound and would need significant support to leave the home to get to a medical appointment.

Residents can call (833) 983-0485 to register for an in-home vaccination Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After registering, individuals will be called within five business days by the state’s Homebound Vaccine Provider, Commonwealth Care Alliance, to schedule an appointment.

Meanwhile, as more people in Massachusetts continue to roll up their sleeves and get their shots, the state plans to start shutting down its vaccine preregistration system.

The preregistration form at vaccinesignup.mass.gov will be closed to new submissions on Tuesday. Anyone who is still preregistered will be given an opportunity to book an appointment to get the vaccine before the system closes.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder at vaxfinder.mass.gov will remain available, with over 900 locations listed across the state. There, people will be able to find information about no wait, walk-up appointments at select locations, accessibility information, and can plan for their appointment using the MBTA trip planner tool.