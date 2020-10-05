Local

absentee balloting

In-Person Absentee Balloting Begins in Some Maine Communities

Voters are being encouraged to utilize absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic

In-person absentee balloting is underway in Portland, Lewiston and several other Maine communities.

Voters can request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them, or they can complete the process in person in some locations. Either way, the ballots cast beginning Monday won't be counted until the polls close on Election Day.

Voters are being encouraged to utilize absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has said as many at 600,000 people could vote that way.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

absentee ballotingMainecoronavirus pandemic2020 election
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us