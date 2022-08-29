Increasing PFAS Levels, Filter Delays Lead Cambridge to Temporarily Switch Water Source

The City of Cambridge, Massachusetts is temporarily changing where it gets its water from, after observing an increase in PFAS levels in the community's finished water.

Cambridge will be getting its water through the Massachusetts Water Resource Authority beginning Tuesday, which it expects will supply all of the city's public water through the end of the year, according to a news release.

The change in sourcing comes as Cambridge sees an upward trend in levels of forever chemicals, and experiences supply chain delays getting replacement filter media that it uses to treat drinking water.

"Initial results for August showed PFAS levels trending upwards and September results are generally highest and so out of an abundance of caution, the Cambridge Water Department will be temporarily switching to MWRA water to eliminate potential health effects from PFAS levels above the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) regulatory standard," Managing Director of the Cambridge Water Department Sam Corda said. "Cambridge’s temporary use of MWRA water will continue until we replace filters with new Granular Activated Carbon filter media in our treatment plant. Replacing the filter media will ensure that our PFAS levels will be reliably and consistently below the MassDEP regulatory standard in the short and long term."

The filter media replacement is expected to be completed in November. Meanwhile, the city's switch to MWRA water is estimated to cost about $2 million per month.

PFAS, which are sometimes known as "forever chemicals," are widely used and long lasting chemicals that take a long time to break down, according to the EPA. They're used in many everyday products, from cookware to fire-fighting foam, and exposure may be linked to harmful health effects.