Incredible video: Brazen bear climbs into NH worker's truck, grabs a snack

A hungry black bear hopped right into a work truck in New Hampshire on Wednesday, gobbling up part of a worker's lunch as it hung out the passenger's side window.

Milinda Stark Scott, the owner of American Plate Glass in Claremont, shared the incredible video on Facebook on Wednesday.

"American Plate Glass got a new employee this afternoon on our job site in sunapee New Hampshire," she wrote.

Th video showed the bear peering out the passenger's side window, with its right paw hanging over the side as it chomped on the worker's nuts, which it appeared to have removed from a cooler. It appeared to have climbed in through the open window.

"There's a black bear in our truck," Stark can be heard saying over the radio.

"It's a frickin' black bear, eating Charlie's nuts in the front seat of the truck," one worker said.

"I was trying to be healthy, too!" another worker, ostensibly Charlie, said.

Scott later posted another picture on Facebook, showing the bear now outside the truck, "Having a rest after lunch."