Infant Dies After Fall From Horse-drawn Carriage in Maine

Police in Stacyville said the child's death was accidental

Police in Maine are investigating the death of a 4-month-old infant who fell from a horse-drawn carriage in the northern part of the state.

The child’s death was accidental and happened on Thursday in Stacyville, police said. The child had been riding in the carriage as it was traveling down a road and suffered life-threatening injuries after falling, they said.

Police said the infant was taken to Millinocket General Hospital and died there from injuries.

Police did not release the name of the child or anyone else involved in the accident.

