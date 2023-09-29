Investigation closes bridge between Boston and Cambridge after shots fired

A bridge between Boston and Cambridge was closed Thursday night after shots were fired in what Massachusetts State Police believe may have been a road rage incident.

The incident happened on the Gilmore Bridge, connecting Cambridge with the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. The bridge has since reopened, but it was shut down as authorities investigated.

No injuries were reported, but broken glass and shell casings were found.

Police have not said whether any of the people or vehicles involved had been identified.

No further information was immediately available.