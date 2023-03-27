Investigation Continues Into Cause of Death of Man in Police Custody in Vermont

It could be months before the Vermont Medical Examiner determines the cause and manner of death of a man found dead in a Bennington police holding cell after he had been arrested on drug charges, state police said.

There is no indication Bennington police used physical force on the Darrell Jones, 33, who was found dead on Thursday afternoon, less than an hour after he had been placed in a holding cell, the state police said regarding its preliminary investigation.

Jones, whose hometown as listed as New York and Pennsylvania, was one of three suspects arrested by Bennington police and brought to the station. He was placed alone in the holding cell.

Less than an hour later Jones was spotted by an officer sitting on the floor and leaning against the wall. The officer checked on him, immediately began providing medical care and called an ambulance, but Jones was pronounced dead at the police department.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

State police say an autopsy was performed on Friday, but the cause and manner of Jones’ death remain pending toxicology tests, which can take several weeks to several months.