Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum guard dies 34 years after art heist

A man who was working as a security guard at the time of a notorious Boston art heist more than three decades ago has died.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum said Tuesday that Richard Abath has died. His attorney told the Boston Globe that he died at his Vermont home at the age of 57 "after a long illness."

"We are very sorry to learn of Richard Abath's passing," museum spokesperson Donna Hardwick said in a statement. "The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum would like to extend our condolences to all his family and friends."

About $500 million worth of artwork was stolen from the museum in 1990. The case has never been solved, and the last surviving person of interest died in 2021.

The Globe reported that Abath opened the museum's door to the thieves and, while he always denied playing any role in the heist, faced continued scrutiny as authorities continued to investigate over the years.

"With regards to the theft at the Gardner, this is still an active and ongoing investigation and we have no further comment," Hardwick said.

Stolen: The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Art Heist