‘It's been a painful month': Family of woman found killed at Logan Airport seeks answers

One month after a woman was found stabbed to death in car parked at Boston's Logan International Airport, her family is still waiting for justice.

Loved ones of Maggie Mbitu are trying not to lose hope while the suspected killer is on the run in another country.

Mbitu's family sat down with NBC10 Boston Friday to reiterate their plea. They said they have heard very little from authorities in the United States even though police put out a photo of the suspect, Kevin Kangethe, soon after the murder.

By that point, police said Kangethe had already made his way to Kenya.

"It's been a painful month, trying to mourn her loss, trying to process all of this, and still have the person responsible be free," said Mbitu's sister, Ann Mbitu.

Retired FBI agent Michael Tabman said overseas arrests take time.

"Operating in a foreign nation is difficult," he said. "It will definitely slow down the process."

Tabman said the good news is the U.S. does have an extradition treaty with Kenya, but it is now up to Kenya to follow it. He said it is also on Kenyan authorities to cooperate with U.S. authorities and follow any leads or intelligence provided.

"Working in a foreign nation, we are there at the invitation of that host country, and we can only pretty much do what they allow us to do," Tabman said.

Family members said they are circulating wanted flyers on social media, hoping their plea reaches those in Kenya. They said they just want answers, no matter how long it takes.

"We just want to hear that he's caught. We want to hear that he is here to answer for his crimes," Ann Mbitu said.