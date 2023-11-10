J.P. Licks, Lord Hobo team up for new ‘ice cream stout'

Big names in ice cream and beer are coming together.

Lord Hobo Brewing, based in Woburn, Massachusetts, and Boston-based J.P. Licks announced this week that they had collaborated on a limited-edition chocolate mint ice cream stout, which will be sold in stores and at select bars.

J.P. Licks will also be selling chocolate mint ice cream at all 17 of its locations.

"We are thrilled to join forces with another iconic Boston brand for this truly unique beer release, alongside an outstanding company like J.P. Licks," Aubree Karls, marketing director at Lord Hobo, said in a statement. "Chocolate Mint Ice Cream happens to be one of my personal favorite treats, and our brewing team has masterfully transformed this delectable dessert into a beer. It's the perfect adult indulgement."

"I am truly and joyously proud of our collaboration with Lord Hobo," added Vincent Petryk, owner and founder of J.P. Licks. "I feel like if I were in the beer business instead of ice cream, my company would look and feel just like they do! They are quite a kindred spirit to me — their vibe, their look, their unique look. I love their name and their look, the quality of their work, and their commitment to Boston. This was a natural partnership."

Locations where the ice cream stout can be found are listed on Lord Hobo's website.

