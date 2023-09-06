Juvenile attacked with machete in Lynn armed robbery, police say

Lynn

A juvenile victim suffered minor injuries after being assaulted with a machete in Lynn, Massachusetts; three juvenile suspects were arrested

Three juveniles were arrested after an armed robbery in which a young victim was attacked with a machete Wednesday afternoon in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Police responded just before 3 p.m. to Fayette Street after a robbery was reported.

Two juvenile victims told officers they were approached by a group of males. One of the victims was assaulted with a machete, and the other's backpack was taken, according to investigators.

Police say the person who was attacked suffered a minor injury and did not require medical attention.

After a search, three juvenile suspects were identified and arrested. They are facing charges of delinquency by reason of armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and trespassing.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. No further details were immediately available.

