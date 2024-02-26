quincy

Juvenile hurt in stabbing at MBTA station in Quincy

The MBTA says a juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the neck at the Quincy Center stop along the Red Line

A stabbing at an MBTA stop in Quincy, Massachusetts, left a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries Monday evening.

The MBTA said the stabbing happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at Quincy Center along the Red Line.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the neck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the MBTA.

Four juveniles accused of being involved were detained by transit police, the MBTA said.

Delays of about 20 minutes were being reported on the Red Line because of police activity in the area, but the MBTA says it has since cleared.

No further information was immediately available.

