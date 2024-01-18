Lawyers return to court for latest hearing in Karen Read case: WATCH LIVE

Watch the latest hearing atop this story.

More twists may come Thursday in the high-stakes legal saga over the killing of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe at a court hearing less than two months before the trial is scheduled to start.

Karen Read, who's been charged with second-degree murder in the January 2022 death of O'Keefe, her boyfriend, appeared virtually, as did her lawyer. Judge Beverly Cannone and Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Adam Lally appeared in person.

Lawyers representing Read have asked the Norfolk Superior Court judge overseeing the case for a series of things, including to dismiss the case and to disqualify the prosecutors over allegations they have made of a coverup.

The coverup allegations — which prosecutors deny, as Read denies killing O'Keefe — have turned the case into among the most closely watched criminal proceedings in Massachusetts in years.

Federal investigators have apparently been looking into how the case was handled, and Cannone may allow communications between federal and district attorney investigations to be public. The federal side filed a motion Friday telling the judge that they don't object to that, The Boston Globe reported Thursday.

Read's trial is due to begin March 12.

O'Keefe was found in the snow outside a home in Canton on the morning of Jan. 29, 2022, and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Read was arrested days later on suspicion of hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die.

In the hours beforehand, O'Keefe and Read had been drinking at a bar with a group of people, including Albert and McCabe.

Prosecutors have said they were at C.F. McCarthy's bar in Canton with several friends on the night of Jan. 28, then went to Waterfall Bar & Grille across the street around 11 p.m., where they stayed for about an hour. They left there and were invited to a party at Albert's home on Fairview Road. Hours later, O'Keefe would be found fatally injured outside that house.

Read told police she dropped O'Keefe off at the house shortly after midnight and went home because she was having stomach issues. Read returned to the home with two friends early in the morning after she was unable to get O'Keefe to respond to her calls and texts, and they found him unresponsive outside the home on Fairview Road in the snow amid blizzard-like conditions.

An autopsy found several abrasions to O'Keefe's right forearm, two black eyes, a cut to his nose, a two-inch laceration to the back of his head and multiple skull fractures. Hypothermia was also believed to be a contributing factor in his death.

Read was arrested three days after O'Keefe's body was found. Initially charged with manslaughter, she pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Since last year, Read's team has alleged a large-scale coverup in the case. They have pointed to McCabe's phone, evidence found on O'Keefe's body, and the state police investigator in charge of the case, who they say had ties to the homeowner.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court says lawyers for Karen Read, who is charged with murder in the death of John O'Keefe, can look through some phone records of a woman accused of searching "ho[w] long to die in cold" hours before O'Keefe's body was found.