Karen Read legal saga still overshadowing everyday life in Canton

The Karen Read case continues to vex the town of Canton, Massachusetts, causing so much commotion at a town meeting Tuesday that the board decided to cut off public comment.

Read has been charged with second-degree murder. But protesters who believe that a cover-up is hiding who really killed Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, who was Read's boyfriend, have been making their voices heard downtown, more than 18 months after his death.

There have been protests at the Select Board's last six meetings, and on Tuesday, a group showed up with tape over their mouths and signs that said, "Silenced" and "We need to be heard" after the elected officials cut off public comment at the meeting Tuesday night.

"Shame on you!" some of the protesters chanted, though Canton Select Chair Thomas Theodore had insisted, "We do want to hear what you have to say."

Big rallies supporting Read were held outside of recent court appearances in July and September — lawyers have traded accusations over evidence, theories of the case and more.

Residents say it's consumed the town, with locals putting up signs.

"You can't even go out to eat at a local restaurant without having folks walk in, you know, saying, 'Oh, John. Oh, Karen. Oh, Kelly.' I mean, you're just hearing stuff everywhere you go," Canton resident Alex Weingart said.

He said the case has "caused a clear divide in town," to everyone's detriment.

"I think that we really need to come together," Weingart said.

Mary Harnum, another resident, said her heart goes out to the families involved.

"I just pray and we all pray that the truth will come out and we just have to let the justice system do their job," she said.

Members of the Select Board reached by NBC10 Boston Wednesday declined to comment on what happened, citing the ongoing investigation.

The latest hearing in the murder case of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, came a day after a part of an exclusive "Dateline" interview with Read aired on the TODAY show.

Prosecutors accuse Read O'Keefe on Jan. 29, 2022, after a night out at the bar. They allege she ran him over with her SUV while dropping him off at a house party, but her attorneys say it's all a coverup and that people who were at the party likely killed O'Keefe.

The case is set to go to trial in March — though "Dateline" is already working on an episode about the saga.

The widespread speculation about who killed O'Keefe prompted District Attorney Michael Morrissey, whose office is prosecuting the case against Read, to hit out last month against "absolutely baseless" witnesses harassment in a video statement he said he'd never had to make in his 12 years leading the office.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey demanded that harassment of witnesses in the prosecution of Karen Read over the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, "needs to stop."

That came after prosecutors filed a motion asking Read and her attorneys to stop speaking to the media, which the judge presiding over the case denied.