Hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Karen Read murder case

Karen Read is scheduled to return to court Tuesday for a hearing on pretrial motions ahead the start of her murder trial next month.

The 9 a.m. hearing will focus on any pretrial, non-evidentiary motions remaining in the case, which is set to go to trial April 16 barring a last minute postponement.

Read — accused of killing John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, in Canton, Massachusetts, in 2022 — last appeared in court on Wednesday, where attorneys for both sides presented arguments on three motions filed by the defense seeking records pertaining to various witnesses in the case.

A judge heard arguments about phone records about a month before the scheduled start of Karen Read's trial in the murder of John O'Keefe.

The first motion sought records from the Massachusetts State Police internal affairs division pertaining to Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the Read case, who is under internal investigation for an undisclosed potential violation of department policy. Neither prosecutors nor Proctor's attorney objected to the motion.

The second motion sought phone records from Brian Albert, Brian Higgins and Kevin Albert from April 1, 2023 to present. Brian Albert and Brian Higgins were reportedly inside Brian Albert's house on the night of O'Keefe's death, and Kevin Albert is Brian's brother and a Canton police officer.

Defense attorney David Yannetti said the phone records would help to establish the defense's argument that someone other than Read was responsible for O'Keefe's death and there is a conspiracy to frame her for the murder.

"We're entitled to explore whether this investigation was conducted ethically," Yannetti said. "The records are relevant because they tend to show a cover up. They show a Canton police officer inserting himself into a case his department was conflicted out of precisely because he is an officer there."

"We need these records," he added. "Going to trial without them would violate my client's rights."

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally argued that the defense's statements were "largely inaccurate" and "injected with hyperbole" and the motion should be denied.

The final motion argued at last week's hearing was a request from the defense for phone records from Brian Albert, Brian Higgins and former Canton Police Chief Kenneth Berkowitz. Yannetti focused much of his argument on two phone calls between Albert and Brian Higgins around 2:22 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, less than four hours before O'Keefe's body was found on Albert's lawn.

Albert and Higgins both reportedly tried to claim the calls were accidental, but Yannetti said that seems impossible given both the late hour and the fact that they both said they were in bed at the time.

"When he was first confronted, Brian Higgins tried to claim it was a butt dial," Yannetti said. "I've never seen a case where there have been so many butt dials, to be frank."

Cannone allowed the first motion on Wednesday but did not rule on the second two. She also has yet to rule on a motion to dismiss that was filed by the defense and a motion to disqualify Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey from the case.