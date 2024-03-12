Key hearing in Karen Read murder trial being held Tuesday: Watch live

The Karen Read murder trial is scheduled to begin next month, but an important hearing will be held in the case on Tuesday.

Read — who is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in Canton, Massachusetts, back in 2022 — last appeared in court on Feb. 26 ,when Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone set a new trial date of April 16 after thousands of pages of new evidence were received from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

The Boston Globe reports that Read's attorneys will seek to have the criminal charges dismissed Tuesday, while procecutors will push for her trial to proceed as scheduled next month.

Read is in court for the hearing.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Read's attorneys previously said they would likely need more time to comb through all 3,074 pages of evidence they received from federal prosecutors, and with a separate legal process to go through in the federal court system.

"An April 16 jury trial is not realistic," attorney Alan Jackson said.

The trial against Karen Read, charged with the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend, was pushed back until April after federal prosecutors shared thousands of pages of new documents.

Cannone said she understood his position, but advised him to be ready for trial regardless.

While Jackson characterized the new evidence his team had time to review as being exculpatory for Read, and entirely new, prosecutor Laura McLaughlin disputed that characterization, saying that at least 90% of the evidence is consistent with prior testimony in the case.

The week prior, prosecutors said they have DNA evidence that links Read to John O'Keefe's death.

Documents indicate that a piece of O'Keefe's hair and pieces of the glass from the drink he was carrying were found stuck under Read's SUV. The documents also paint a picture of relationship turmoil. They say Read was angry at O'Keefe for allegedly cheating on her.

Monday is the final pretrial hearing for Karen Read, who is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in Canton, Massachusetts, back in 2022. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston